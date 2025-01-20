Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Everton are watching on with interest as Manchester City await a verdict on the charges issued against them by the Premier League

Manchester City are reportedly set to escape serious punishment as the saga surrounding the 115 charges laid against them by the Premier League approaches it’s conclusion.

Since City were charged, Everton have been docked 12 points for two breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. One of those breaches resulted in a 10-point deduction but that was reduced to six on appeal. A hearing into the 115 charges took place began in September and was wrapped in December.

There have been suggestions that City’s transfer activity has signalled how the outcome might look with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to spend in the January market after a disastrous run of form throughout October, November and December. Star striker Erling Haaland also penned a stunning new contract at the club, worth a reported £500k a week with it not set to expire until the summer of 2034. Man City have always denied the allegations them. The charges were heard by an independent commission with a verdict expected in March.

City and Liverpool have gone toe-to-toe for the Premier League title on a number of occasions but the Reds are currently in the driving seat. They beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top while holding a game in hand over their rivals.

Man City could get ‘nothing more than a fine’

According to The Athletic, people with “knowledge” of the situation think that City’s punishment “will not be more serious than a fine.” Meanwhile, Stefan Borson - a former advisor to the Etihad Stadium outfit - feels the club are confident of avoiding a big punishment.

Addressing the club’s transfer business, he said to the i Paper: "It’s all a sign of confidence. All of the spending and recent commitments are meaningful in my view. Anyone who tries to argue this is all some kind of elaborate sleight of hand isn’t credible."

He added: “Any sensible business faced with this kind of scenario, with all that risk and uncertainty, would pause if they had a lack of confidence in the outcome of the case. You’d go: ‘We don’t know where this is going, this season has been a bit of a disaster, let’s be cautious and have a look at it again in the summer with more clarity.’ So, unless you were supremely confident, you’d be cautious. And City are clearly investing aggressively. It’s consistent with the confidence they’ve articulated all the way along.”

Premier League ‘cant’ relegate Man City but can give huge points deduction

The Premier League do not have the power to relegate Man City because they are independent from the EFL. City can be issued with a huge points deduction that would in turn see them relegated. It is likely that if any punishment comes, there is no protocol to send the club down the leagues.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire told the Overlap: "In the case of City, there's actually three charges. It's not 115. Has money come in from the owners which they pretend to be from the sponsors? If that is the case, then that is fraud. That is about as serious as it gets. And, if found guilty of those charges, then the book will be thrown at Manchester City and it's going to be a massive points deduction.

"You can't relegate [expel] them because the Premier League and the EFL are independent bodies, so the EFL doesn't have to accept them. Given the Everton and the Nottingham Forest points deductions, they were both described by the commission of being 'minor breaches'. Well, what Manchester City are being accused of is major breaches over a nine to ten year period. So, you would be looking at somewhere between 60 and 100 points if you go through on a charge by charge basis. So, it would relegate them."