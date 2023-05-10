Liverpool are determined to finish inside the top four at the end of the Premier League season, but with just three games left, time is against them.

The Reds are currently one point adrift of the Champions League qualification spots, although Manchester United and Newcastle United both have a game in-hand. The two will comfortably make it to Europe next season if they make good use of the advantage.

However, it wouldn’t be the Premier League without some last minute twists in the tale. The entire 2022/23 campaign has been massively unpredictable and the battle for top four as well as the relegation dog fight could go right down to the final day.

So while it certainly isn’t over until it’s over, what are Liverpool chances of elbowing their way into the top four? Bookmakers have released their odds on Jurgen Klopp’s side causing a major upset in these final weeks. Let’s take a look at where they rank compared to Newcastle, Man United, Spurs, and Brighton.

You can also see how many points and what kind of scenarios each of the five teams need in order to secure Champions League football right here.

Will Liverpool get top four?

Naturally, third-placed Newcastle are the nailed-on favourites to finish inside the top four this season at 1/9. With 65 points in the bank and four games left to play, Eddie Howe’s side will almost definitely be rewarded for their stellar performances.

Man United also look pretty comfortable but are a lot more at risk. With 63 points and a game in-hand, but a rather low goal difference of just eight, the Red Devils are in at 1/4.

Liverpool are right in the middle of the pack with their odds of 7/4 to overhaul one of the current top four. Klopp and his men have banked 62 points so far and won five of their last matches — can they do it with just three to go?

Brighton might be behind Spurs in the table but they have a huge two games in-hand, that’s why they are fourth in the list and coming in at 40/1. No favourites by any means, but Roberto De Zirbi’s side have had a very strong season and are currently seventh on 62 points.