Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is on the verge of signing for a new club. The defender was sold to Zenit St Petersburg in 2020 for a fee of £10.9 million, ending his tenure of six years at Anfield.

Since then, Lovren has moved on to current club Lyon but he could be headed for another switch up very soon. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that the Croatian is ‘closing in’ on a deal with Greek outfit PAOK.

The update, posted on social media, says that Lovren has ‘already accepted’ the transfer and clubs ‘started exchanging documents’ on Wednesday night. Lovren’s contract with Lyon is due to expire next summer and at 35, this could be his final club, depending on the length of deal he agrees with PAOK.

The centre-back was someone Jurgen Klopp inherited from Brendan Rodgers, who brought him in from Southampton ten years ago. While the German and his team trimmed the fat of excess players from the previous Anfield chapter, Lovren remained a key part of Klopp’s set-up.

The defender made 185 appearances for the Reds and contributed some memorable performances, including his iconic stoppage time headed goal against Borussia Dortmund in 2016. Lovren crushed Klopp’s former side at Anfield with his late winner in the Europa League, following on from Mamadou Sakho’s equaliser to make it 5-4 on aggregate and progress to the semi-finals.

Lovren described himself as ‘one of the best defenders in the world’ back in 2018 after Liverpool reached the Champions League final in Kyiv, and Croatia made it to the World Cup final for the first time.

“From my point of view, people were saying I had a difficult season but I don't agree with that. I showed that I took Liverpool to the Champions League final and now with my national team we are in the final. I think people should recognise that I'm one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense I will say,” the defender said.

Since his comments, Lovren has won both the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, five trophies with Zenit St Petersburg and the Coupe de France with Lyon. A move to PAOK will mark the fifth country he has competed in professionally at club level.