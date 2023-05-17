Where would Liverpool and Everton sit in their respective Premier League battles without the influence of VAR?

Liverpool’s red hot run of form continued with their latest win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Not only have the Reds banked another three points to aid their pursuit of Champions League football, but their result over the Foxes has also given Everton a boost in their relegation fight.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp and his team are fifth in the Premier League table, breathing down the necks of both Manchester United and Newcastle inside the top four. However, the two teams above both have the advantage of a game in-hand, meaning Liverpool’s fate is not completely in their own hands.

Everton are also relying on others around them to drop points in order to make their fight for survival a bit more comfortable.

Throughout this turbulent season, VAR has made plenty of game-changing decisions, but how would the Premier League table look without the technology’s influence? Take a look below at where each team would stand if VAR hadn’t awarded or chalked off any goals this season — are there any surprises?

1 . 20th — Southampton Points without VAR: 24 (0)

2 . 19th — Leicester City Points without VAR: 33 (+3)

3 . 18th — Everton Points without VAR: 34 (+2)

4 . 17th — Leeds United Points without VAR: 36 (+5)