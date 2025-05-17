Liverpool are among the clubs keen to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a bid for Florian Wirtz amid Liverpool’s interest, reports suggest.

Wirtz appears likely to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The playmaker has enjoyed an excellent period for Die Werkself, recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 196 appearances. Last season, he was a key player to help Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title along with the DFB-Pokal.

But with Xabi Alonso leaving to take up the hot seat at Real Madrid, a golden period is set to come to an end at the German side. Jeremie Frimpong, who has been a key player for Leverkusen, is in talks with Liverpool about potentially replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a £30 million deal.

Wirtz has been expected to join Leverkusen’s rivals Bayern for some time, but Liverpool have expressed their interest and will be willing to make a move if they feel the 22-year-old would be open to a switch to Anfield.

Wirtz latest

However, Sky Sports Germany, Bayern’a hierarchy ‘remain confident’ Wirtz can be prised to the Allianz Arena and are ready to lodge a formal bit. Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “FC Bayern are currently preparing their first formal offer for Florian #Wirtz, which is set to be submitted soon. Bayern remain in close contact with Wirtz/family. An agreement in principle on salary and contract length is already in place. Bayern bosses remain very confident.

“However: since an agreement between Bayern/Leverkusen is still uncertain, Wirtz has a Plan B. At the moment, that includes Manchester City and Liverpool. Both clubs are keen on signing him and are also planning to submit offers. Bayern aware of it. #MCFC #LFC.”

Plettenberg subsequently suggested that Leverkusen are seeking in the region of £125 million for Wirtz and they want to know next week whether he intends to leave the BayArena or stay for another campaign.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen are currently expected to demand around €150m for Florian #Wirtz from all interested clubs,” added Plettenberg. “Should FC Bayern offer €100m, Leverkusen plan to reject it immediately.

“Leverkusen want a final decision from Wirtz next week on whether he intends to leave or stay. So far, Leverkusen have not received any formal written offers — neither from Bayern, Manchester City, nor Liverpool. #MCFC #LFC. Real Madrid could join the race if #Rodrygo is sold in time.”

Bayern response

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl was asked about the club’s interest in Wirtz amid reports his mother and father travelled to England for meetings. He replied: “If Florian Wirtz and his family made this trip, they'll have their reasons. It's not our place to comment on that. Florian Wirtz is free to visit Liverpool, Manchester, Madrid or whatever with his family and friends."

"There's a lot of speculation in Munich, and everyone has their own opinion. Of course, that doesn't make things easy. With the Club World Cup, this summer is obviously special. I try to ignore it as much as possible. We have to ignore the speculation so we can conduct our business calmly. That's what we did with the contract extensions and we want to do the same with transfers."