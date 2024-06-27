Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with Liverpool.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that he does not have any issues with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia despite his agent claiming he wants to leave.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window - including Liverpool - after two fine seasons at the Azzurri. Arriving in the summer of 2022, Kvaratskhelia recorded 14 goals and 17 assists to help Napoli win the Serie A title in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while their defence was a meek one, as they finished just 10th in the table last term, the Georgia international still performed well as he netted 11 times and created eight.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent and his father recently came out and insisted that the 23-year-old was looking to depart the Italian club this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly had a bid rejected as they aim to replace Kylian Mbappe.

That led to Napoli issuing a forceful statement and declared that Kvaratskhelia would be going nowhere in the summer window.

De Laurentiis attended a press conference to unveil Antonio Conte as the new manager at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. And he stressed there is no bad blood between Kvaratskhelia and the club. Via Football Italia, he said: “There are no problems with Kvara because we have a contract,” the club President insisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll make an offer for a new deal, so I see no problems for him. That being said, somebody can even offer contracts to the players without the club’s authorisation.”

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Conte added: “Before talking about contractual and other aspects I wanted only one reassurance from the president, which is that I would decide who will stay and who will go. I was very categorical. Because if we talk about revenge and rebuilding and then we let our best players go, then it’s all counterproductive.