Atalanta president Antonio Percassi. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Teun Koopmeiners is a reported summer transfer target for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has admitted the club would be willing to sell Teun Koopmeiners for the right price in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder played a talismanic role to lead La Dea to Europa League glory this season. Koopmeiners recorded 15 goals and recorded seven assists in 49 appearances as Atalanta also finished as Coppa Italia runners-up and secured fifth place in Serie A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have suggested that new Liverpool head coach could look to reunite with the 26-year-old at Anfield, having worked together at AZ Alkmaar. A price tag of £60 million has been suggested, with Chelsea also linked.

And Percassi, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Evening Standard), confessed a deal for Koopmeiners could be in the offing. He said: “Only if it was consistent with the strategy required for a provincial club which must always have its accounts in order.

“If you make a deal, it is because you have an equivalent replacement. We are prepared to sell key players for Atalanta, if there is a parachute.”

Koopmeiners revealed after the Europa League final - a 3-0 victory over Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen - that he’s aware of the rumours about his future and he would like to depart Atalanta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta,” he told De Telegraaf.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England! I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.