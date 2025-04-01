Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could be forced to replace Virgil van Dijk this summer if he does not agree a new contract with the club.

With Virgil van Dijk’s contract rapidly approaching its expiration, rumours are circling around whether the Liverpool captain will stay at the club beyond the summer or if a big recruitment drive is on the cards.

A number of reports have claimed that both Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are eager to stay at Liverpool. The club are yet to reach an agreement with the duo, despite claims they are willing to remain on the same wages and not push for a pay rise in a potential new deal.

Regardless of whether Van Dijk agrees a new contract or not, the Reds are looking for someone to replace him in the long-term. The centre-back will be approaching his 34th birthday once this season ends. Jorrel Hato has reportedly been identified as a potential ‘long-term successor’ to Van Dijk.

Liverpool set sights on potential Van Dijk replacement

According to Football Insider, Ajax’s 19-year-old star ‘has been identified’ by the Reds as someone to come in an potentially replace Van Dijk in the long run. Hato is a fellow Netherlands international and has recently played with the Liverpool and Oranje skipper during their Nations League camps last year.

Hato is a left-back by trade but he can also operate at centre-back. Regarded as ‘one of the best young defenders in Europe’, he has excelled in both positions for Ajax. His versatility is something that has sparked Liverpool’s attention, especially as they are also looking to bolster their options on the left of the backline.

The Reds had been monitoring Hato over a year ago as well, as scouts were sent out in March 2024, as well as staff from rivals Manchester United and Arsenal. The latter remain interested in signing the Dutch ace, along with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Ajax will reportedly demand a ‘minimum’ of £40 million from any club looking to table an offer once the window opens. Hato is under contract in Amsterdam until 2028, so the club are under no pressure to sell if the price isn’t right.

Virgil van Dijk contract situation with Liverpool

The report claims that despite Liverpool’s interest in Hato, Arne Slot ‘does not see him at Van Dijk’s successor just yet’. The ideal scenario at Anfield is still viewed as the captain signing a contract extension to stay put.

Little has been revealed regarding the contract situation of Van Dijk but both he and Salah have been providing the media with small updates. Following Liverpool’s disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Van Dijk was asked if progress had been made with talks of a new deal, or if things had been put on hold while focus on the Premier League takes priority.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea,” the captain said after the match. “It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

