This Premier League superstar is keen on joining Arne Slot’s team at the end of the season.

Following another quiet January transfer window, focus is already heavily shifted to how Liverpool might spend their money in the summer. By then, they could be Premier League champions once again, putting them in an incredibly strong position to lure in rival players.

Strengthening their defence has been one of Liverpool’s key focus points lately, particularly after last season’s significant injury setbacks. They are also naturally eyeing the market to potentially replace the three approaching the end of their contracts.

Another big talking point lately is whether Darwin Núñez has done enough to keep his place at the club beyond this season. Due to his inconsistent form in front of goal and limited time as a starter this season, some reports have suggested he could be on his way out of Anfield.

Rumours have already been doing the rounds, linking Liverpool with potential replacements for Núñez, and Alexander Isak is a player who keeps cropping up.

Alexander Isak ‘interested’ in a move to Liverpool

The Swedish goalscorer is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now. With 17 goals in 22 Premier League appearances so far this season, Isak is hot property at St James’ Park and the club are desperate not to see the back of him over the summer.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the 25-year-old is ‘very interested’ in making a move to Liverpool, as he wants to challenge for trophies and play consistent Champions League football.

Newcastle are reportedly aware of this, and are pushing hard to secure a top four finish this season. Talks between the two over a new deal are also expected to take place over the summer, but Isak has plenty of admirers who will be looking to snap him up.

Arsenal are also very keen on the striker but Newcastle’s asking price of more than £120 million could be too much for them. This could also potentially be true for Liverpool, as they are not a club to spend mega money at the drop of a hat.

There is yet to be any confirmation the Reds are considering a bid for Isak but he is on their shortlist and the Premier League title challengers are ‘considering’ him as an option.

Darwin Núñez Liverpool exit links

The future of Núñez is unclear, especially following approaches from Saudi Arabia during the winter window. The Telegraph reported that Al-Hilal were readying an offer for the Uruguayan, and were prepared to pay in the region of £29 million per year to bring him in.

Fabrizio Romano also claimed earlier this week that Al-Nassr had put forward two proposals for Liverpool and Núñez, with the second reportedly in excess of €75 million (£62m) plus add ons.

“Sources close to the deal guarantee that Al-Nassr were also in very advanced talks with Núñez in terms of contract, salary and every single detail of his possible move to the Saudi Pro League,” Romano wrote for GiveMeSport.

So far this season, Núñez has made just seven Premier League starts and has contributed six goals and five assists in all competitions. He also recently joked about joining a Saudi Pro League club for the big money on offer.