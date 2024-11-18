£150k-a-week Liverpool star linked with move to Italy with Fiorentina 'interested'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa has once again been linked with a move away in January after failing to hit the ground running after a summer move.

Chiesa, 27, joined from Juventus in a deal worth around £12.5m but he has struggled for minutes ever since. With a five-man attack ahead of him, he has had to settle for 78 minutes of action in total since joining.

According to reports in Spain, Fiorentina now want to seal an emotional reunion with Federico Chiesa. It would see Chiesa return to the club he featured 153 times for before he was signed by Juventus. He made his name as an exciting young attacker for Fiorentina and he could return in a temporary move. The Italian side are currently third and enjoying their best run of form for years in the league, sitting third after 12 games.

As it stands, Chiesa is undergoing a mini pre-season to redevelop himself. Arne Slot confirmed he will be back in action soon, as after the international break was the original claim. “At this moment we expect him back during the international break and then he should be with us after the international break normally.”

Injuries have been the biggest obstacle to success for Chiesa in recent years as a serious injury suffered in early-2022 derailed his ascent. He had just won Euro 2020 with Italy and was producing his best season numbers and now he’s struggling to shake the narrative that he is past those injury troubles. He managed 37 appearances last season for Juventus and had looked to be over such fitness issues. However, small niggles have resulted in his match sharpness and fitness decreasing heavily and now he faces a battle to work back up to a respectable level.

With 10 goals last season, it was his most since his 2020/21 campaign which saw him carry on from that Euros victory with 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions in his first season at Juventus. When he signed, LiverpoolWorld got the insight from Italy, with journalist G.B. Olivero explaining he needs to improve if he wants to be successful again.

When asked about whether he can return to top form, he said: “I think it can. But he needs to improve not only as a player but as a man. He needs a true understanding that there are 11 players, not only him. He can’t play alone, he is a good player but to become a champion he needs to improve this part of his game. Juventus loved Federico for his particular way of his attacking and running and I think that a historical stadium like Anfield, he can find the right feeling with the crowd and they can help him be the Chiesa of 2021 once again.”