One of Liverpool’s released stars has joined up with Barcelona for their pre-season training

Recently-departed Liverpool star Thiago Alcántara has joined up with Barcelona’s pre-season training to gain experience as a coach, the La Liga club has announced.

The 33-year-old played just six minutes in his final season at Anfield as injury problems plagued his time on Merseyside. He joined for £20m from Bayern Munich in 2020 and signed a four-year contract. With that deal coming to an end, he was released alongside the likes of Joel Matip at the end of the most recent campaign. Soon after, he announced he had retired from football at the age of 33. He posted on social media: “I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it. Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon, Thiago.”

It has not taken the midfielder long to get back into the game as he plans to spend pre-season with Barca and will go on the club’s tour of the United States as they prepare for their first season under Hansi Flick. Thiago won the treble at Bayern when Flick was coach at the Bundesliga club. He came through Barcelona’s famed academy La Masia and spent four years in the senior side before making the switch to Bayern in 2013.

A Barcelona statement confirmed: “Having recently called time on his playing career at the age of 33, Thiago Alcántara is set to spend the coming weeks as part of Hansi Flick's staff in order to train as a coach. The former player is expected to remain with the men's football first team squad for the entire summer, and therefore, will be on the US tour. The midfielder came through La Masia and he and the new blaugrana coach formed a close relationship during the single season that both were at Bayern Munich, when they won the treble.”

Thiago played 98 times for the Reds in four seasons. A number of injuries prevented more appearances for a player who was able to control games with ease. Jurgen Klopp, who was manager at Anfield during Thiago’s entire time with the club, admitted he would have loved to see how the player’s career would have played out without the injuries woes.

He said previously: “The next world-class player is then obviously Thiago. In a parallel world, I would have loved to see the career without injuries. He is, I’m not sure the best, but definitely one of the best I ever saw. He can do things, I’m not sure before that I thought were possible. He is in control of absolutely everything on the pitch. Unfortunately, the body didn’t play exactly a part.”