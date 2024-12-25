Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Spurs man Paul Robinson would like to see this Liverpool star in North London.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is fast approaching and once the final games of 2024 have been completed, clubs can shift their attention to potential deals on the market. The new year is known for being a more tricky window to navigate, however, plenty of clubs have been linked with significant targets to bolster their chances of titles, qualifications, and survival at the end of the season.

Liverpool were not initially expected to get much done in January but rumours have been building up in recent weeks. While the Reds still may not opt to spend big following the turn of the new year, a lot of speculation is surrounding their summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, and thanks to the latest lot of results, they have eased some extra daylight between them and Chelsea. The result of Slot’s debut season could determine whether some players stay or leave. Trent Alexander-Arnold for example is out of contract in June and remains heavily linked to Real Madrid.

However, there are some players whose departure seems inevitable at this point. Caoimhin Kelleher has been a standout deputy to Alisson once again this season but with the Brazilian back to fitness, it’s been business as usual. Kelleher is back to sitting games out on the bench and many pundits have branded him the best No.2 in the world.

The Republic of Ireland international had been linked with an exit over the summer as he longs for a permanent starting position. Celtic were heavily interested in signing him but his price tag proved too expensive.

As we approach the half-way point in the season, clubs are starting to get their ducks in a row. It’s an almost impossible scenario that Kelleher will leave Liverpool in January but Paul Robinson fancies the 26-year-old joining his former side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has discussed Ange Postecoglou’s options between the sticks, with first choice Guglielmo Vicario currently out injured. Robinson has said there is ‘no rush’ for Spurs to panic sign a new goalkeeper in January, as Fraser Forster is a solid back-up. However, the idea of Kelleher joining in the summer has piqued his interest.

“You look at him [Forster], you look at the experience that he’s got, I don’t think for what you’re going to get on loan or as an emergency signing now for what you’re going to buy now, you need to buy better than what you’ve got. I’m not so sure you do when you look at the options out there, January is always typically, it’s a difficult month to do business,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Don’t bring somebody in who’s not better than what you’ve already got, I just don’t think there’s anybody out there in January that would fit the bill. Kelleher’s time at Liverpool with Marmadashvili coming in, that would be a brilliant option if we were talking in the summer.”

Kelleher is under contract at Liverpool until 2026 and reports over the summer claimed they wanted £35 million for his signature. It’s unlikely the shot-stopper will commit to a new deal, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving ahead of the new season.