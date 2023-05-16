Jurrien Timber of Ajax has been tipped to make a move to Liverpool this summer as the Dutch giants look likely to offload several players during the transfer window to balance their books.

Back in March, 90min reported that the Reds were interested in Timber, but he is also a firm target of Manchester United. Erik ten Hag attempted to sign him last year, but now Andy van der Meijde believes the 21-year-old is likely to move to Merseyside at the end of the season.

Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands smiles during a press conference

The former Netherlands international discussed Timber’s future on Veronica Offside on Monday evening with Wesley Sneijder (via VoetbalZone). Both agreed that their former club will need to sell personnel this summer but also look to bring in quality replacements.

“[Edson] Álvarez will leave for 40 million, [Mohammed] Kudus for 30 million, and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you [Ajax] can start building again,” van der Meijde said.

Timber’s current Transfermarkt value is €42 million (£36m) and a move this summer would be the first time he has played for anyone but Ajax. He has made 118 appearances for the Dutch side and has racked up nine goalscoring contributions.

As well as interest from the Reds and van der Meijde believing Timber is looking at a move to Merseyside, another factor also suggests the defender is considering a move. Last month, Dutch outlet Vandaag Inside posted that Timber’s girlfriend apparently “seems to be already looking for a house in Liverpool.”

