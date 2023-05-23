Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of this midfield summer target.

A fresh update has been provided on Liverpool’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season. The Reds are prioritising signing players for a whole engine room revamp and Gravenberch is one of several names heavily linked with a move.

The 21-year-old, who has been limited to mainly cameo appearances in the Bundesliga this season, is set to meet with Bayern and ‘request to be transferred’ to Liverpool this summer. That’s according to Fichajes, who report that Gravenberch believes he can play a ‘key role’ under Jurgen Klopp following their inconsistent 2022/23 campaign.

As Klopp looks for new midfield options, Gravenberch’s name has been heavily linked. Should a move materialise, he will more than likely slot straight into the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the midfielder only signing for the German giants last summer, he is looking for more regular football and that doesn’t seem to be something that Bayern can give him right now. Liverpool on the other hand, are eager to completely transform their midfield after Klopp identified it as the main area to work on.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta will also leave the club next month upon the expiry of their contracts, which already frees up room in the squad. Liverpool have also reportedly told Fabio Carvalho he is free to scope out a move away from Anfield, if he so wishes.

Gravenberch has not registered any goals in the Bundesliga this season, but before his move he netted 13 and bagged a further 12 assists for Ajax. It was during his time in the Eredivisie that he started to turn heads, and Bayern eventually snapped him up for £16 million last year.