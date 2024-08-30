Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for their next Premier League outing.

New Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa will be eligible to play against Manchester United this Sunday, if Arne Slot has plans to include him in the match-day squad. The Reds officially announced the arrival of the Italian winger on Thursday, following a £12.5 million agreement with Juventus.

Clubs can continue to do business until the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30th, but the cut-off to register new players in time for the next round of fixtures was much earlier and it has already been and gone. Premier League rules state that clubs must complete registrations by 12pm on the last working day before a match, giving the teams until midday on Friday to get deals over the line ready for weekend action.

While Liverpool fans will likely be able to get a glimpse of Chiesa on Sunday, United will have to wait until next time to field pending new signing Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils are set to announce the midfielder at any point now, having agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed via Instagram earlier this week that Ugarte had completed his medical with United and the next step was to seal his contract, which will reportedly run until 2029. The Reds have agreed on an initial €50 million (£42m) fee with PSG, plus a potential extra €10 million (£8.4m) in add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Ugarte’s announcement has reportedly been waiting for after the departure of Scott McTominay, who has now officially left the Manchester club. The Scotland international’s exit has been confirmed as he joins Napoli on a permanent contract. The unveiling of Ugarte is expected in the coming hours but United are too late to meet the registration deadline for this weekend.

While Erik ten Hag will be able to utilise other new signings like Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, he won’t be able to call upon Ugarte against Liverpool. With the midday cut-off long past, the Uruguayan will have to wait to make his debut. Liverpool and Slot will be hoping to continue their perfect start to the season with a statement win over rivals United at Old Trafford. So far, the Reds are yet to concede a single goal, having enjoyed back-to-back 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford in their opening two fixtures.