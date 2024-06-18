ANP/AFP via Getty Images

This Liverpool star has been linked with a summer departure from Anfield.

As the main focus of the world remains on Euro 2024, domestic clubs are starting to navigate their way through the summer transfer window, and Liverpool are expected to see some significant deals finalised before the new season gets underway.

The Reds are in for a big period of change as they prepare for their first campaign under new manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman will look to get stuck into his first transfer window with the Reds, with multiple rumours already doing the rounds regarding potential new recruits. However, with Jurgen Klopp gone, a domino effect of some sort is expected and Liverpool could lose some key players this window too.

Joël Matip and Thiago have already bid their farewells to the club, and will leave at the end of this month following the expiration of their contracts. Mohamed Salah’s future remains a topic of discussion, as his own deal is due to run out next year and Saudi Arabian clubs are still keen on bringing him to the Pro League. However, other potential exit links have now slid into the spotlight and Salah is surprisingly no longer viewed as the most likely to be leaving.

Talks have been swirling around the future of Luis Díaz, who has appeared on the radar of Barcelona in recent weeks. As admitted by his father, Díaz is a ‘loyal Barcelona fan’ and it would be a ‘dream’ for him to play for the La Liga giants. Reports of the Colombian no longer being ‘completely comfortable’ at Anfield now following Klopp’s departure have also stirred up doubt over whether Díaz will remain a red beyond the transfer window.

Football Insider recently reported that it is ‘very possible’ the winger will make a late move away this summer. Despite being part of Slot’s pre-season plans, the report claims Liverpool will ‘consider’ offers for Díaz but if they are to cash in, they want to make a profit on his signature.

Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Cañizares has provided some extra insight on the ongoing Díaz saga, taking to Twitter and saying: “Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda’s entourage will have a meeting this or next week with emissaries from a Spanish club in the United States. The Colombian National Team winger would have everything lined up to leave Liverpool FC and go to La Liga.”

The Reds are currently on the market for new forwards and if these reports come to fruition, they will be searching for a suitable replacement for the Colombian star. Díaz’s first full season at Anfield was hampered by a knee injury but he contributed 13 goals and five assists across all competitions during Klopp’s final term.