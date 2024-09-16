Contract expires in June 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield.

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, reports continue to speculate over who Liverpool might sign in the new year. The Reds remain keen on bringing in a new midfielder and they could revisit talks in January, but the main focus is still on those who are down to the final months of their current contracts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all see their deals expire in June 2025 unless new terms are agreed. A number of reports have claimed that new contract talks could be getting underway but as things stand, the trio remain well into their final 12 months.

Salah has been the topic of conversation since last summer, when interest from Saudi Arabia was relentless. Al-Ittihad tabled astonishing amounts of money to try and convince Liverpool to sell up, but they were adamant on keeping hold of their star striker, despite the risk of losing him for free in 2025.

Recent reports have been providing updates on the current contract situation but Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has slammed the recent speculation and shut down any outlets claiming they have ‘sources close’ to the player.

“FYI - all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing,” he posted on social media. “’Sources close to Mohamed’” don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

So, from the horse’s mouth itself, no reports doing the rounds at the moment carry much weight. It seems very much like Liverpool fans will have to wait for an official announcement on Salah’s future. In the meantime, fans and professionals alike have been considering the possibility that the Egyptian will leave Anfield next summer, and if he does, who will replace him.

talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino believes that if Salah does move on, the Reds should target Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international has been turning heads with his performances throughout his time with the Bees. So far this season, Mbeumo has scored three goals in four appearances, including his brace against Southampton.

Speaking to Brentford fan and co-host Natalie Sawyer, Cascarino said: “I remember saying to you about if Mo Salah left, Mbeumo would be the one I would have gone after. He's got so much about him, he’s got goals, he’s got durability. He's just a nuisance every time he plays.”

Mbuemo himself has also teased the idea of potentially pursuing a new challenge in his career, telling L’Equipe that he wants to play ‘in the biggest competitions’ and it is ‘enticing’ that others are interested in him.

Brentford reportedly slapped a £50 million price tag on Mbeumo’s head over the summer but his contract does expire in 2026, so there may be room for negotiations during next summer’s transfer window.