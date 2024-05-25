Liverpool’s star players are attracting a lot of attention since Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Liverpool are expected to engage in a busy transfer window this summer to mark the end of the Jurgen Klopp era, and kickstart the new chapter under Arne Slot. The Dutchman is due to arrive at Anfield next month and a lot of rumours are already swirling around who could be brought in, and who might be headed for the door in this time of change.

A number of key players have been attracting interest from other clubs since January. Mohamed Salah remains the most uncertain figure as Saudi Arabia and now Paris Saint-Germain are showing him attention as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. There are other cases to keep an eye on though as the club enter this exciting but unknown first stretch without Klopp.

Barcelona have been eyeing up duo Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, while Real Madrid are trying their luck as well, with reports that they had shown interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this year. Like Salah, the vice-captain is out of contract in 2025, which has left a lot clubs with their ears to the ground.

While the talks have quietened down recently, Los Blancos are now entertained by another target at Anfield. A recent transfer claim by journalist Marcelo Benedetto revealed a link between the La Liga side and Mac Allister. Speaking to DSports Radio, Benedetto said that Mac Allister is being ‘closely followed’ by Madrid, who are assessing their options to replace Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos.

A second journalist in Juan Carlos Pasman also told the outlet that ‘it is very possible’ the Argentinian will make the switch to Real Madrid ‘within a year’. The 25-year-old also has a reported €70 million (£60m) release clause in his contract, which is active until 2028.

While this would see Liverpool make an immediate £25 million profit following their relatively low £35 million signing of him last summer, it doesn’t look like a move away from Merseyside is on the cards just yet. According to Football Insider, Mac Allister is ‘flattered’ by the interest but he is ‘fully focused’ on Liverpool ahead of Slot’s first season in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims that the midfielder is ‘keen to hit the ground running’ under the new manager in the 2024/25 campaign. Since his arrival under Klopp as part of last year’s midfield overhaul, Mac Allister has become one of the team’s most reliable players. The 25-year-old has played his lesser preferred role of the No.6 at times during teething problems with Wataru Endō, but he is also a strong asset to the attack.