Liverpool continue to explore their options ahead of Arne Slot’s first transfer window at Anfield.

Liverpool are weighing up new options in attack ahead of the summer transfer window as things are currently far from certain following Jurgen Klopp’s departure. The Reds are in for an exciting but nervy new opening chapter under Arne Slot, as there is a lot of speculation over potentially departing players.

Joël Matip and Thiago have already said their farewells as they prepare to see their contracts expire next month. Mohamed Salah’s future is still up the air as he approaches the last 12 months of his terms but there is a lot of debate over whether he will stick with Liverpool or finally pursue the heavily-linked move to Saudi Arabia.

With Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez also attracting interest in recent weeks, the Reds are assessing potential new options on the market. A recent report claimed that one of Liverpool’s main priorities is signing a new wide player and as things stand, Salah is the only natural right-winger on the books. If he leaves, there is no obvious choice to succeed him, so the club have been targeting players who could potentially take his place.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise has been on Liverpool’s radar recently but they aren’t alone in their interest. The 22-year-old has impressed with his form this season, despite being sidelined on two separate occasions with fairly long-term injuries each time. Olise has struggled with hamstring issues and missed a total of 19 games throughout the campaign, but he still managed to tally 10 goals and six assists for the Eagles.

His most notable performances include his brace against Manchester United in the 4-0 win, and a goal against Manchester City to hold the champions to a 2-2 draw. He was also involved in all three goals scored in Palace’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United back in January, shortly before he was ruled out with injury again.

While he has become a highly sought-after target this season, a new report has claimed it’s not good news for Liverpool. In among the heavy interest to snap him up this summer, Man United have also been linked and according to Stretty News, they are now leading the race and Olise’s ‘preference’ is reportedly to join the Red Devils.

The report claims that if United opt to make an official offer for the winger, the 22-year-old is ‘happy to turn down interest from other Premier League clubs’, as well as Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.