Clubs are admiring Liverpool’s squad as Jurgen Klopp prepares to leave his role.

There is a lot to unpack in the Liverpool camp right now. Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final game in charge and Arne Slot is waiting in the wings to take over as the club’s new manager. As a whole new coaching staff overhaul looms, it isn’t the only change expected to be made at Anfield.

Following the announcement that Joël Matip and Thiago Alcantara will leave as free agents this summer, the transfer rumour mill continues to speculate over the future of other Liverpool players. The main name in the spotlight is still Mohamed Salah, as Saudi Arabia remain determined to finally land a deal for their long-standing target.

Others have also been linked with moves away, including Caoimhin Kelleher, who is looking for the opportunity to become a first choice goalkeeper. Interest in Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez has also appeared in recent weeks but a new surprise report has emerged on one of Liverpool’s 2023 summer signings.

After just his first season at Anfield, Alexis Mac Allister has attracted the attention of Real Madrid ahead of the summer window. Radio journalist Marcelo Benedetto has told DSports Radio (via Sport Witness), that the midfielder is being ‘closely followed’ by Los Blancos, who are looking for options to replace Luka Modrić, 38, and Toni Kroos, 34.

Both veterans are out of contract this June and Carlo Ancelotti has identified Liverpool’s Argentinian as a potential replacement. Mac Allister has hit the ground running under Klopp this season, enjoying a strong debut campaign after joining for just £35 million from Brighton.

A second journalist in Juan Carlos Pasman told the same outlet that ‘it is very possible’ Mac Allister will make the move to Real Madrid ‘within a year’. The 25-year-old reportedly has a €70 million (£60m) release clause in his contract, which is active until 2028.