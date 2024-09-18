£60m Liverpool star signed by Jurgen Klopp responds to Arne Slot public criticism

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Liverpool star had the perfect response to the manager’s recent comments.

Liverpool put their defeat to Nottingham Forest firmly behind them with a statement 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Despite conceding in the opening minutes, the Reds hit back with headed goals from both Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk, followed by a strike from Dominik Szoboszlai to snatch their first three points in this new tournament format.

Arne Slot marked his first European match with Liverpool in style as he opted for just two changes from the side that faced Forest in the Premier League. Their visit to San Siro also marked a statement performance from Szoboszlai, who has already responded to recent comments made by his new boss.

The Hungarian midfielder was brought to the club last summer for £60 million. He arrived to help plug the gaps left by the five engine room players who had departed under Jurgen Klopp, including former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Szoboszlai was a regular part of Klopp’s starting 11 and he contributed seven goals across all competitions throughout the season, mainly operating as a central midfielder. However, Slot has been playing him in a more attacking role and admitted ahead of their clash with Milan that he wanted to see the 23-year-old add more goals to his tally.

“He’s played all four of them [Premier League games] now and every player feels more important when he plays than when he’s not playing, but every squad member has his role and during a season all of them will play a lot, because we play a lot of games,” the boss said prior to Tuesday’s result.

“But he’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game. I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us. Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up.

“But I’m really happy with the way he’s done until now and I’m 100 percent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well.”

Szoboszlai’s goal against Milan was perfectly timed as an immediate and ideal response to Slot’s comments. He has also contributed two assists in the Premier League, taking his overall goalscoring contributions to three in five appearances for the season so far.