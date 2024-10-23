Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A summer link could still be alive according to a recent Liverpool transfer report.

While Liverpool oversaw a relatively quiet summer in preparation for Arne Slot’s tenure, some of the transfer links remain topics of conversation heading into the new year. The Reds made just two signings and were able to keep hold of the majority of their first team.

Reports continue to speculate over how Slot’s team will look once the 2025/26 season starts. The main focus remains on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will leave the club or not. Liverpool are monitoring the market regardless and have been linked with new defensive signings for a while now.

The Reds had been looking to sign a new centre-back last summer but bringing in new midfield reinforcements took centre stage after five players departed. Now, with Joël Matip retired and Van Dijk’s future in the balance, Liverpool are back on the market for new options at the back.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was one of the main names linked with a move to Anfield over the summer but Slot’s side weren’t the only ones interested in bringing him in. Manchester United and Newcastle United were also heavily linked with the England international but in the end, Guehi remained at Selhurst Park.

However, according to Football Insider, the 24-year-old is ‘keen to join a top club like Liverpool’ when he eventually leaves Palace. Despite ongoing interest from Newcastle, the player believes he ‘can do better’ than the Magpies. The report claims that had he ‘really’ wanted to make the switch to Newcastle, he ‘could have convinced’ the Eagles to accept their offer.

Guehi is ‘holding out for a move to a top four club’ and has reportedly ‘let it be known to friends’ that Liverpool is a destination of interest to him. With Van Dijk’s future under speculation, the Palace star has been tipped to be a long-term replacement for the Dutchman, who turns 34 next year.

Palace finished tenth last season and their main stars attracted attention from all around the world. Michael Olise signed for Bayern Munich, while the likes of Guehi and Eberechi Eze remain hot property. This season however, has been a different story for the Eagles, who currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, while Liverpool lead the pack.

As for Newcastle and Man United, they are further down in ninth and 12th respectively, so at things stand, the Reds are more what Guehi is looking for.

Over the summer, it was reported that Crystal Palace had slapped a £70 million price tag on Guehi. Whether Liverpool could negotiate a lower fee in 2025 remains to be seen but if the Eagles continue to struggle with their form, they may have their arm twisted into selling.