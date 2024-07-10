Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are ready to get stuck into their summer transfer window.

Liverpool are expected to spring into action this transfer window once August rolls in, as stated by the club’s new sporting director Richard Hughes. A lot of eyes are on the Reds right now as they navigate their way through Arne Slot’s first months as manager.

Some exciting new signings are expected to be made but existing players have also been linked with summer exits as well. The coming weeks will be key for Liverpool as Slot looks to build on his inherited squad.

The Reds are on the market for new defensive reinforcements and a deputy goalkeeper for Alisson, with Adrián no longer at the club and Caoimhin Kelleher looking for a new challenge elsewhere. They are also monitoring the market for new attacking options as well, with exit links continuing to swirl around Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah’s future still something of a grey area.

Liverpool had recently registered their interest in Michael Olise but the former Crystal Palace winger opted for a switch to Bayern Munich instead. Slot and co are still hovering over the talent on display at Selhurst Park though and this time it’s Eberechi Eze in the spotlight.

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool have ‘expressed concrete interest’ in the 26-year-old but they are up against competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have already contacted Eze’s agents to ‘gauge his interest’ in a move to the Emirates and while no further contact has been made, he remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar.

However, the report claims that Eze is reluctant to leave Palace for a club where first team football isn’t guaranteed. The Eagles star ‘favours a move’ to Liverpool over Arsenal, due to the Gunners’ ‘inability to guarantee him a starting spot’. He feels that Anfield will give him a better chance of playing regular football.

While Liverpool are interested, they will reportedly only pursue their interest if Díaz moves on to Barcelona ‘or any other club’ before the new season starts.

Standard Sport reported last summer that Palace were looking for no less than £70 million to part ways with Eze. He is under contract until 2027 so it’s likely they will stick to that asking price, or close enough to it. Eze is an attacking midfielder by trade but has shown of his versatility by playing on both the left and right of the midfield and on the wings, and even slipped into a No.9 role when called upon.