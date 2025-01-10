Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Liverpool target is yet to respond to an offer from his current club to extend his terms.

Liverpool have found themselves linked with several potential new signings this month as they prepare for a second half season push towards the Premier League title. The Reds are currently six points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping points to Manchester United in their first game of the year.

The main conversation surrounding Liverpool right now is whether they can tie Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to new deals ahead of their expiring contracts this summer.

Liverpool are on the market for reinforcements to bolster their squad, as well as replacements for potential departures and ongoing injury troubles. A new midfielder and options across the back have been named as priorities for the Reds but other forwards are also being discussed. One of the latest rumours to emerge this month is Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 23-year-old is teammates with fellow Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will link up with his new Liverpool teammates in the summer after agreeing a move from Valencia.

Kvaratskhelia contract update

Kvaratskhelia’s contract in Italy runs until 2027 and he is currently valued at €85 million (£71m) by Transfermarkt. Napoli are looking to extend the winger’s terms beyond his current deadline but process is proving to be slow, which could open the door further for Liverpool to make a move.

According to Fabrizio Romano Napoli’s new contract offer ‘remains on the table’ and there is yet to be a response from their player.

“Still no answer. Understand Paris Saint-Germain remain attentive to the situation and in active contact to be informed. Kvara, on top of PSG list since last summer,” the transfer expert wrote on social media.

Kvaratskhelia is a left-winger by trade but he can also operate on the right-hand side and in a more central role when called upon. Over the last three seasons, the 23-year-old has scored 35 goals and 33 assists. His best term came during the 2022/23 season, when he returned 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent wants a move away

According to The Athletic, Liverpool ‘are not specifically’ looking to recruit a player like Kvaratskhelia but he is somebody the club ‘admires’. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the Georgian international and will be ready to made an approach if the opportunity presents itself.

Kvaratskhelia has been with Napoli since 2022 but over the summer, his father Badri and agent Mamuka Jugeli started looking to facilitate a move for the winger. Napoli were left reeling after a disastrous season left them tenth in the Serie A table during their title defending term.

Agent Jugeli told Imedia at the time: “We want to leave Napoli, but we’re waiting for the end of the Euros. Our priority is to move to a team that plays Champions League.”

Gli Azzurri have had a much better season this time round and are currently first in Italy’s top flight. However, there is competition from Atalanta and reigning champions Inter for this season’s title.