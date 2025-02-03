Liverpool are starting to plan for a future without Virgil van Dijk, whenever that may be.

The main topic of conversation surrounding Liverpool this transfer has been on whether they can tie down Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new deals. So far, speculation is still swirling and the trio are edging closer to the end of their contracts.

While Arne Slot is not willing to hinder his Premier League title chances by allowing a key player to leave, there’s a huge risk that three crucial members of the team could all become free agents in just a matter of months.

A number of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds for months now, and realistically, only an official statement from the club will confirm who is leaving. Other reports continue to do the rounds, though, and a new claim from CaughtOffside says the Reds are already lining up potential successors for Van Dijk.

Liverpool eye Virgil van Dijk replacement

The arrival of Van Dijk from Southampton in 2017 transformed Liverpool’s backline. After becoming such a game-changing addition to the club, it’s only right the Reds ensure his boots are adequately filled when he does eventually leave.

According to CaughtOffside, the scenario of Van Dijk leaving this summer is one that ‘could occur’ and the club are planning for that potentially happening. Liverpool are showing ‘serious interest’ in Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, who has impressed along with his teammates as the East Midland side continue to challenge for a top four finish.

The 22-year-old only recently penned a new deal with Forest but he is willing to ‘consider a move to Liverpool’ if the two Premier League rivals can agree on a fee. The fee in question is not likely to be cheap either, as Nuno Espírito Santos’ side are ‘not willing’ to entertain offers less than £80 million.

The report claims that Liverpool view Murillo as a ‘long-term investment’ for their defence and believe he would be a ‘like-for-like replacement’ for Van Dijk. While Forest will not want to see such an important player leave the club, they are in a solid position to demand what they want price wise.

Virgil van Dijk future update

Melissa Reddy recently reported that both Van Dijk and Salah were keen on remaining at Anfield, in contrast to the more grey area that is Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

She reported back in December: “It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club.”

Van Dijk provided an update on his contract situation early on in January. When asked by Sky Sports whether there had been any progress, the captain simply replied: “Nothing.”

The 33-year-old was then asked whether he was expecting news any time soon, to which he said: “I don't think so, but I am calm about it, like I said months ago. We'll see what happens in the future and at this point I have got absolutely no update.”