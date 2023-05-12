Moises Caicedo looks poised to leave Brighton this summer after the latest public comments from his agent

Moises Caicedo’s agent Manuel Sierra has confirmed the player’s dream is to play in the Champions League and that many clubs are keen on the player ahead of next season.

The midfielder was the subject of two bids from Arsenal during the January transfer window, but Brighton held firm as they made clear their desire to keep hold of the midfielder.

Liverpool have been linked with a transfer for the midfielder following the revelation they would no longer be pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, due to the cost of bringing the England international to Anfield.

After seeing Arsenal’s bids knocked back, Caicedo penned a new contract at Brighton until the summer of 2027 with the club retaining the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

Ahead of Brighton’s trip to the Gunners this week, Sierra has told arsenalinformer.co.uk: “Arsenal is a great team for everyone; let’s see what happens in the summer, there are many clubs keen on Moises. Moises has four years left on his contract. He’s having an incredible season, so it’s normal that there are many clubs interested in him.

“Now he’s completely focused on the last part of the season; all evaluations will be postponed until the summer. This is not a surprise because there aren’t many other midfielders so young and talented around Europe. I believe he can really improve in every aspect of the game.

“He can slot into any [team] as he is ready for it all. His dream is to play in the Champions League and to reach as far as he can in football.”

Liverpool are planning on strengthening their midfield options this summer with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Naby Keita and James Milner all set to leave Merseyside when their contracts expire in June.