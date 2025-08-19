£86m offer being prepared for Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal target amid ferocious battle for 119 G/A star | Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are ‘fiercely’ competing to sign a top La Liga star

The end of the summer transfer window is now in sight and with the Premier League season underway, clubs will be keen to wrap up their business as swiftly as possible.

Having all targets through the door for the remaining games in August could be key come the end of the campaign with a close battle expected for the title. Reigning champions Liverpool kicked off proceedings with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night.

Expected challengers Manchester City put their rivals on notice with a dominant 4-0 victory over Wolves while Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 in what could prove a vital three points come the end of the campaign.

All three challengers have been linked with the same player this summer - Rodrygo of Real Madrid.

The Brazilian’s future has been uncertain since the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager as the forward was given a majorly-reduced role at the Club World Cup and there is the chance he heads for the exit.

Man City preparing offer for Rodrygo amid ‘fierce’ Liverpool and Arsenal interest

City are said to be preparing an offer in the region of £86m for Rodrygo, it has been reported by Caught Offside, however “competition is fierce” for the player with both Liverpool and Arsenal named as clubs who retain an interest.

The bid, which has not yet been submitted, from City is said to be an initial £69m with a further £17m in add-ons. Rodrygo first joined Real Madrid in July 2019 and has since played 270 times for the Spanish giants. He has 119 goal contributions in that time with 68 goals and 51 assists.

He started just one game of six games at the Club World Cup under Alonso and then was left on the bench for three other fixtures. He was a substitute in two other games but was only given 28 minutes of football across both of those appearances.

Liverpool have space on left wing but Alexander Isak could be priority

Liverpool do have an open slot on their left wing following the exit of Luis Diaz, who has joined Bayern Munich. There is the sense that Federico Chiesa can play a more important role for the club this campaign after his heroics against Bournemouth.

It has been reported that Arne Slot and the player himself see Chiesa remaining at Anfield. Liverpool do have their eyes on Alexander Isak and a move for Rodrygo is unlikely if a transfer advances for the Newcastle United striker.

However, Liverpool have officially walked away from talks following a rejected £110m. The Reds do have Hugo Ekitike who can play through the middle but Slot has said: “I see Hugo mainly as a No. 9 that could also play from the left or play together with another No. 9.”

The Dutchman’s vision leaves room for another striker and with Ekitike able to pay off the left, it means a replacement for Diaz has already been secured. However, a move for Rodrygo cannot yet be ruled out - especially if he is available for around £86m.