PSG boss Luis Enrique. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

PSG must replace Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window and Luis Diaz has been linked.

Luis Enrique has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain could make as many as six signing this summer as they prepare to replace Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is set to leave the Ligue 1 champions and finally join Real Madrid when his contract at the Park des Princes expires. A switch to Real has long been expected for Mbappe, who has scored 256 goals in 308 games for PSG.

The Parisians will face a stiff challenge to fill the void of arguably the world’s best player. PSG have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, with a £75 million price tag mooted.

And with PSG still trying to claim their maiden Champions League crown, Enrique believes anyone who makes the switch to the French capital will enjoy a ‘great challenge’.

"How will we replace Mbappe? Four, five, six signings... Whatever we can do,” said the PSG boss. “Kylian's replacement will be the team, which with the fans we have and the ambition this club has to win everything we will try in the coming seasons and we will see if we are capable of achieving it.

"It is a great challenge for any player who wants to come here. We want to make history. This club sooner or later will win that long-awaited Champions League. Years may pass, but it will win the Champions League in the future without a doubt."

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million in January 2022. He’s been a regular starter on the left flank and battled back from a serious knee injury less than a year into his Anfield career. In total, the Colombia international has registered 24 goals and 10 assists in 94 Reds appearances.

Speaking after being named Liverpool’s player of the month for April, Diaz said: "From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.