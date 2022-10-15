Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have been reported as a potential destination for him.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier declared he hasn’t spoken to Kylian Mbappe about his future amid reports the forward wants to leave the club.

It has been claimed that Mbappe is keen to depart the Ligue 1 champions despite only signing a new deal in the summer.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Liverpool would be the only feasible option for Mbappe, who turned down Real Madrid earlier this year.

The France international netted in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Now PSG prepare to face Marseille in Ligue 1 tomorrow.

And after discussing Mbappe’s future, Galtier told reporters that he wanted to ‘talk soccer’ and said the Marseille game is a ‘f****** high point’ in the domestic calendar.

What’s been said

Via the Mirror, he said: “There was a rumour that came out the afternoon of a game. Kylian has an answer, the most beautiful answer. In a match that was not of a very high level, I think he was elected man of the match, he was performing well, generous for the team and very supportive.

“Have I spoken with him about the rumour? No! I saw Kylian very invested in the preparation for the game against Benfica, in the recovery and the preparation for the game against Marseille. That’s all there is to it. I repeat again, I am very happy to be the coach of these players, of this team, but still: write it down and let’s talk soccer.