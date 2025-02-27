Liverpool face PSG in the Champions League last-16 first leg next week.

Arne Slot would rather Liverpool be in FA Cup action this weekend. But after a shock 1-0 loss to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle, any chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple is no longer on the cards.

Instead, the Reds will have to watch the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United aim to progress in the historic competition. In truth, not too many Kopites will be downbeat. Given what is coming up, the free weekend is a boost.

Liverpool have stretched 13 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win over Newcastle United. The two sides will meet next month in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. And next week, the Reds’ attention turns back to the Champions League - with an extremely difficult fixture. While Slot’s troops may have finished top of the new league format, that now means little.

The rejig of the competition means that Liverpool have a last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants required the play-off round to reach the knockout stage. But PSG have quality in abundance and are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season.

Injury latest

Warren Zaire-Emery has been a key player for Luis Enrique’s side this season despite his tender age. The 18-year-old has already made 104 appearances for PSG and has been capped six times by France.

Zaire-Emery had been sidelined since the start of the month with an ankle injury but he made a return to action in a 7-0 thrashing of Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France quarter-finals. He featured for the final 24 minutes but Enrique admitted that the teenager will not be 100 per cent fit against Liverpool. He said via culturepsg.com: “He's a player who has just come back from injury. He's a very important player for us. Today we've already been able to see him for 20-25 minutes. I think it's important for his physical level. But it's very difficult to be at 100 per cent."

Enrique plans

Unlike Liverpool, PSG are in action this weekend. They have a tricky encounter against fourth-placed Lille. But Enrique is unsure as to whether he will rotate his team before facing the Reds in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening.

He added: “Honestly, I don’t know yet what we’ll do. We’ve obviously tried to manage the distribution of playing time. (The players) are fit to participate in all competitions. But it’s important to arrive with adequate playing time.

“Given the number of matches, it’s perhaps impossible to be in exactly the desired condition, and then there are always injuries. But with what I’ve seen for more than two months now, since the return from the winter break. I already liked what I saw before but since the Christmas holidays, I think the team is showing a very good and very complete image, no matter the players on the pitch. As a coach, I really like what I see.”