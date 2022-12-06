Jude Bellingham transfer latest as Paris-Saint Germain join Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race for the midfielder.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Jude Bellingham of England celebrates the goal of Jordan Henderson of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Paris-Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaif has admitted he wants to sign Jude Bellingham.

The midfielder is starring at the World Cup, having played a key role to help England into the quarter-finals.

Bellingham, 19, has also netted 10 goals for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. He’s expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer and won’t be short of suitors.

Bellingham is reportedly Liverpool’s No.1 target, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also keen.

But Al-Khelaif, speaking to Sky News, admits mega-rich PSG will also look to sign the teenager.

He said: “England are lucky to have him to be honest with you. He’s one of the best players in the tournament. First World Cup and he’s calm and relaxed, it’s amazing.”

“That’s what everyone wants, I’m not going to hide it, but I respect his club. If we want to talk to him, we will talk to the club first.”