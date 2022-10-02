What did Alan Shearer make of Liverpool’s performance?

Pundit Alan Shearer has said Liverpool ‘couldn’t cope’ with Brighton and Hove Albion at times yesterday.

The Reds drew 3-3 with the Seagulls at Anfield on a frustrating afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbu’s side stormed into an early 2-0 lead after two goals from in-form Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool turned the game around to lead 3-2, only for Trossard to level the game by finding his hat-trick in the second-half.

‘Very leggy’...

Shearer believes the hosts were poor and said on Match of the Day:

“Liverpool looked very leggy, lethargic and tired. If it was a one-off you would sort of accept it but it has happened a few times this season.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken some criticism for his defending and rightly so at times before it hasn’t been good enough, but others need to take responsibility - (Virgil) Van Dijk, (Jordan) Henderson, (Joel) Matip, Thiago, Mo Salah.”

He added:

“We’re so used to over the years looking at Liverpool and looking at the way they press with the high energy, there was non of that today.”

“Liverpool at time couldn’t cope with them (Brighton). They should have been 4-0 down after half an hour.”

Liverpool have made a slow start to the Premier League season and find themselves in 9th position after just two wins from their opening seven games.

Next up for Jurgen Klopp’s men is a Champions League home clash against Rangers on Tuesday night.