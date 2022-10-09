Pundits disagree as damning Liverpool prediction made ahead of Arsenal

Arsenal will host Liverpool this weekend as they look to extend their eight-game unbeaten home run.

Chris Sutton has revealed that he expects Arsenal to thrash Liverpool in this weekend’s meeting.

The Reds have endured a tricky start to the new campaign and currently sit nineth in the Premier League after winning only two of their opening seven matches.

However, a change in formation against Rangers midweek had Jurgen Klopp’s side looking much improved, leaving them confident ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite that, the Gunners’ spectacular form that has left them top of the table is enough to leave Sutton convinced.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, the former striker said: “The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive, and bodes well for this game too.

“While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren’t right at Liverpool as far as I can see.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side were very comfortable against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday but they weren’t tested defensively. Here, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus won’t give them a minute’s peace.

“I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season, but Arsenal’s attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end.”

The Reds have seen a number of key players return from injury in recent weeks and they will be confident of getting a result in London to carry on a brilliant run against Arsenal.

The Merseyside club have lost only one of their last 14 league meetings with Arsenal and ex-Liverpool defender, Mark Lawrenson, has backed them to remain unbeaten.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawro said: “I think this might be a draw.

“Arsenal are very good, the young players are starting to bloom and blossom. They’ve got a strong underbelly which is something they haven’t had for ages and they can defend.

“I was at Anfield when Liverpool played Rangers and it could have been four or five.

“This might be a game where Liverpool turn a corner but with Arsenal playing so well I’ll go for a draw.”

A draw at the Emirates Stadium could see Liverpool move up to seventh, though they will be eager to claim all three points.

Chris Sutton’s prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool