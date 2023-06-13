Register
Qatar to soon ‘announce’ successful takeover deal as Liverpool and FSG watch on

Man Utd are said to be close to confirming a takeover deal.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

The takeover process for Manchester United is seemingly coming to a conclusion.

The Red Devils were put on the market by the Glazer family last November - only weeks after Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group made a similar decision to look for investment.

And while the Reds have still to secure fresh funds, with FSG searching for a minority sale, their fierce rivals United appear to reach a conclusion.

The Old Trafford outfit have attracted interest from Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Reports by Qatari newspaper Al-Watan suggest that Sheikh Jassim, who issues a final take-it-or-leave-it bid last week, has won the race to purchase United. A fee of £5 billion has been mooted. A post on Twitter from the newspaper’s account said: “The success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United and the announcement of the deal soon.”

Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to purchase 60% of the club and allow co-chairman Joel and Avram Glazer to remain on the board.

Certainly, Liverpool FSG will continue to watch the proceedings at Old Trafford. Financial experts Forbes value United at around £4.78 billion while Liverpool are estimated to be worth £4.21 billion. FSG principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that the Boston-based group has been in talks with potential investors.

Liberty Media, the owners of Formula One, have been linked as a possible suitor while Steve Pagliuca, the owner of NBA team the Boston Celtics, recently confirmed he is looking for further investment opportunities in football after missing out on purchasing Chelsea last year.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedQatar