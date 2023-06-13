Qatar to soon ‘announce’ successful takeover deal as Liverpool and FSG watch on

Man Utd are said to be close to confirming a takeover deal.

The takeover process for Manchester United is seemingly coming to a conclusion.

The Red Devils were put on the market by the Glazer family last November - only weeks after Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group made a similar decision to look for investment.

And while the Reds have still to secure fresh funds, with FSG searching for a minority sale, their fierce rivals United appear to reach a conclusion.

The Old Trafford outfit have attracted interest from Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Reports by Qatari newspaper Al-Watan suggest that Sheikh Jassim, who issues a final take-it-or-leave-it bid last week, has won the race to purchase United. A fee of £5 billion has been mooted. A post on Twitter from the newspaper’s account said: “The success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United and the announcement of the deal soon.”

Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to purchase 60% of the club and allow co-chairman Joel and Avram Glazer to remain on the board.

Certainly, Liverpool FSG will continue to watch the proceedings at Old Trafford. Financial experts Forbes value United at around £4.78 billion while Liverpool are estimated to be worth £4.21 billion. FSG principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that the Boston-based group has been in talks with potential investors.