Fenway Sports Group are looking for investors in Liverpool while rivals Manchester United are seeking a sale of the club.

Fenway Sports Group’s search for investment in Liverpool continues.

It was more than eight months ago since FSG made the decision to place the Reds on the market. After the news initially emerged last November, it was unclear whether the Boston-based group was leaning towards a full or partial sale.

However, principal owner John Henry has since confirmed that FSG are seeking to sell a stake in the club that they purchased for £300 million in 2010.

Talks with potential parties have occurred, Henry confirmed to theBoston Sports Journal. But while the likes of Formula 1 owners Liberty Media have been linked, there has yet to be any concrete deal struck.

Little more than two weeks after FSG’s decision to look for fresh investment, the owners of Liverpool’s fierce Premier League rivals Manchester United made a similar decision. The Glazer family put the Red Devils up for sale - and a takeover process has ensued since.

After several rounds of bids, the two main front-runners to purchase the Old Trafford outfit are Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. At the start of June, Sheikh Jassim reportedly made a fifth take-it-or-leave-it offer believed to be in excess of £5 billion. It has been suggested that the Glazers are holding out for £6 billion.

Yet as the new 2023-24 Premier League season approaches, there seems little movement. United co-chairman Avram Glazer watched the Red Devils train during their pre-season tour in the USA and refused to answer questions when approached before a 2-0 win over Arsenal last Saturday. “I’m just here to enjoy the game,” he told The Athletic when asked about the takeover.

And given the dragged out process, football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes both Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe will be becoming frustrated.

“The behaviour of the Glazers is of no surprise in terms of silence followed by silence,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“The lack of progress in the deal has certainly frustrated the camps of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim. We are starting to see a drop in the share price as every day goes by without any news.

