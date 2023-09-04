Manchester United have reportedly been taken off the market by the Glazer family.

The Glazer family have reportedly slapped a £10 billion price tag on Manchester United - and have taken the club off the market.

The Red Devils were put up for sale in November, just weeks after Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made a similar decision.

While FSG's search for investment continues as they aim to sell a minority share, United have had a bidding process for a takeover. After several round, the frontrunners have been Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Glazers reportedly wanted around £6 billion for the club. However, Mail Online has suggested that the Americans - who are much-maligned by United fans - will now aim to sell up in 2025 because of factors including an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of the Club World Cup to 32 teams in the same year and the World Cup taking place in America the following year. They believe it could raise the price tag of United to between £7-10 billion.

However, Sky Sports reports that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe 'still remain interested in a takeover and believe the club remains up for sale'.

Certainly, FSG will be keeping an eye on the proceeding when it comes to any potential sale of United - and the price tag. Forbes values United at £4.75 billion while Liverpool are estimated to be worth £4.19 billion.

