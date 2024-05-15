'Question marks...' - Former Liverpool defender claims doubts over Arne Slot
Glen Johnson believes there is plenty to prove for the incoming Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool draws to a close.
The season ending at Anfield this weekend will be an emotional affair as Klopp waves farewell after an iconic spell at the club. With just an EFL Cup trophy to look back on across the last two seasons, fans were hopeful of more successes but now fans are looking towards a new horizon as the Feyenoord boss edges ever closer.
Having delivered silverware and a European final at the Dutch club, Slot has built a strong reputation in Holland and after threatening to join the Premier League a few years ago with Tottenham, he will take on the difficult job of replacing the enigmatic Klopp. Despite his achievements, Johnson believes there are doubts over him as it stands. “There’s question marks,” he told Betfred.
“He’s obviously done a fantastic job at Feyenoord, they’ve finished second in the Eredivisie, he’s got them playing some fantastic football and he’s going to inherit a better team than what he’s got currently, so if he can replicate the football Feyenoord are playing at Liverpool, then he can be successful but it’s going to be tough for him to follow in the footsteps of Jürgen Klopp.”
The size of the task in front of Slot is clearly something to behold given the love in the city for Klopp and the iconic nights he has brought to Liverpool. However, Johnson believes that top four football would be accepted by the fans in his first season at the club.
“I still think they’ll compete and we don’t know if it will be a three-horse or two-horse race for the Premier League title next season, but I definitely believe that Liverpool will be close. However, I believe people would take them securing top four considering that it will be his first season.”
