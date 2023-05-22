Rafa Benitez has named his most important signings he made as Liverpool manager.

The Spaniard spent six years in the Anfield hot seat between 2004-2010. During that time, Benitez famously guided the Reds to Champions League glory in his first season. The penalty shootout victory against AC Milan has been heralded as the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ after Liverpool battled back from being three goals behind at half-time.

The FA Cup was also yielded in 2006 - again on penalties against West Ham following a late Steven Gerrard long-range strike to earn a 3-3 draw and take the game to extra-time. What’s more, Liverpool were Champions League runners-up in 2007 and finished second in the Premier League two years later before Benitez left in 2010.

Liverpool did not have the same financial muscle as Chelsea or Manchester United in Benitez’s tenure so recruitment was pivotal. And the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan chief has selected the best players he brought to Anfield.

Speaking to Coaches Voice, Benitez said: “[Pepe] Reina was a great signing for us. Xabi Alonso was a great signing. Luis García could be up and down, but he was also a great signing.

“We signed players who gave us great consistency, such as Javier Mascherano, Lucas Leiva and Dirk Kuyt. Martin Skrtel and Daniel Agger were amazing at centre-back. Alonso and Fernando Torres were our big-name signings, but the consistency of Reina, Mascherano and Kuyt also enabled us to win.”

