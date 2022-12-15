Christian Pulisic has been out of favour at Chelsea and linked with a loan move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp hasn't exactly got to go back to the drawing board when it comes to finding the remedy for Luis Diaz's absence.

The winger has been sidelined since October and the Reds have had to come up with solutions without him. Losing Diaz was a hammer blow when he was forced off with a knee injury in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal. And in the period after Diaz was sidelined, Klopp certainly had to experiment to fill the void of the Colombia international.

Initially, Diogo Jota was handed the responsibility. After all, it's a position the versatile forward is capable of making an impact. The majority of his time at Anfield may have been in a central role but it was at Wolves where he shined on the flank. Yet Liverpool's misery was compounded when the Portuguese suffered a devastating calf issue of his own against Manchester City, ruling him out for a prolonged period.

Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones were both subsequently given opportunities on the left flank, while a diamond formation was also deployed at times. In the final games before the season's hiatus for the World Cup, it was Darwin Nunez who was forced to forego his favoured striker role to play out wide. The tactical shift yielded victories over Tottenham, Napoli and Southampton.

Still, Klopp had likely earmarked Diaz being back in his tried-and-trusted left-hand role when the campaign recommenced. The former Porto man, who has recorded 10 goals and six assists since arriving last January, made sound progress in his recovery during the shutdown of the season and was back in full training in Dubai.

But Kopites' worst fears came true when Diaz suffered a setback in his rehab. As a result, he's been forced to undergo surgery and faces a further three-month absence.

And with Jota reportedly set to miss the entire festive and January fixture programme, Klopp's senior attacking options are once again depleted. The triumvirate of Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah is one to be feared but additional support may be needed. There's little margin for error if the Reds are to launch themselves in the top-four race after enduring stuttering results in their opening 14 games.

Indeed, Liverpool are presented with the chance to strengthen in the final third - should they wish to do so - when the January transfer window opens in little more than two weeks' time. If the Reds were going to recruit in the winter window, sections of supporters may prefer a midfielder being signed to a forward. Problems in the engine room have been stark.

But an attacker may not be ruled out if a prudent deal could be struck. And according to reports, Liverpool are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. 90min reports that although the Stamford Bridge outfit would prefer to loan Pulisic overseas, they want to cover his full wage bill which could be a stumbling block for potential suitors including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and a return to Borussia Dortmund.

Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Pulisic arrived in the Premier League with a burgeoning reputation in 2019. He was somewhat of a career trailblazer, having moved to Germany as a teenager from America and broke into Dortmund's first team aged just 17. Yet since joining Chelsea for £58 million, Pulisic hasn't quite hit the heights some may have expected.

A series of managerial changes is a mitigating factor why, with Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter all serving in the hot seat. And while he helped the London outfit achieve Champions League glory in 2020, consistency has, perhaps, been found wanting.

Pulisic starred for the USA at the World Cup, helping them reach the last 16 - yet returns to Stamford Bridge somewhat in a difficult situation. The 24-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea this season. He's made just three appearances from the outset in the Premier League and only one in the Champions League.

A chief reason why Pulisic has been down the pecking order is due to Raheem Sterling's summer arrival. Signed for £47.5 million from Manchester City, the former Liverpool man - who left Anfield in 2015 under controversial circumstances - has, unsurprisingly, been a regular. Sterling has started 11 league and six Champions League matches. What's more, the pair have shared the pitch for a total of 343 minutes in 11 games, per Transfermrkt.

Sterling has been a mainstay in Chelsea's attack, along with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. The Blues will also be hoping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be in much better fettle after the break, having had time to build sharpness. With Potter's maiden transfer window approaching at Chelsea, he may be weighing up recruits who can fit his philosophy. As a result, balancing the books and offloading fringe players may be required.

If one of those were to be Pulisic then Liverpool, should they have the funds, could have a temporary solution to their current Diaz predicament.

The Reds were somewhat fortunate Diaz made such a barnstorming start to life at Anfield. Few new signings under Klopp manage to adapt seamlessly. Given Liverpool are somewhat in a race against time to make up ground on the sides also challenging for Champions League qualification, someone who knows the Premier League could be required. Pulisic may have been up and down at Chelsea but has still fired 20 top-flight goals on these shores