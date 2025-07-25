United would like to sign an attacker this month and could make a move for Kolo Muani if the finances behind a deal are right. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool still want to add to their attacking options, with the chance of a £43m bargain too good to be true.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool aren’t messing about in this transfer window with Arne Slot being backed to a level that few title-winning managers have been before.

What last season’s Premier League title success proved is how well run the Anfield outfit really is by replacing Jurgen Klopp and by not making wholesale changes in the squad but still coming out on top. As seen with Manchester United and Arsenal, replacing a long-standing, legend of a boss isn’t always easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a squad that was already well-balanced, however, the record signing of Florian Wirtz adds creativity and the arrival of Hugo Ekitike for £78m will add a completely different dimension to the attack. The 23-year old is as well-rounded as strikers come even if he might not be the finished article quite yet.

Liverpool could ruin rivals’ say with £43m Randal Kolo Muani bid

Versatility under Slot is key given how pragmatic the Reds boss can be and they could have an opportunity to make the sort of signing that would dent the hopes of teams around them as well as adding depth to the forward line. According to TBR’s Graeme Bailey, a proposed move from Paris Saint Germain to Juventus could be off for Randal Kolo Muani with the Champions League winners demanding just £43m for the France international.

“Kolo Muani’s move to Juventus has stalled. They want him back, but they want a loan with an option. PSG are not keen, and they believe there are other clubs willing to take him on better terms,” claims Bailey. “Kolo Muani has enjoyed life in Turin, but we are told that he remains keen on England – he was very close to joining Tottenham in January.

“Spurs are one of those contacted again, but so have the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle both of whom are obviously in the market for new forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is suddenly a name who is possibly back on the market, and he is intriguing to these Premier League clubs. He is still seen as a huge talent.”

Why Kolo Muani would be perfect fit for Liverpool

Kolo Muani is a very modern forward in that he is capable of playing either on the wing, as a support striker in a more central position or of leading the line on his own. Not only does this allow a manager to change tactics mid-game without making any substitutions but it also provides greater protection against injuries. Being able to rest and rotate Mo Salah more often to keep him fresh is going to become a key objective in the next couple of seasons.

The 31-times capped France forward isn’t prolific enough to be Liverpool’s first choice no.9, although he would be a more than capable back up option in that position should Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez. If anything, Slot could make a profit from the sale of the Uruguayan if he brings Kolo Muani in as his replacement whilst also getting a more versatile player too.

For a player with his CV and experience, £43m is not a big transfer fee to have to pay and whether Nunez or Luis Diaz depart, Kolo Muani would be as safe a bet as there is available.