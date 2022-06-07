The Reds could be in the market for a new attacker this summer amid ongoing speculation surrounding Sadio Mane’s future.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

With speculation mounting over a potential exit for Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane, it is widely expected that the Reds could look to bring in a high-profile replacement if and when he departs Anfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha’s name is one of several that have been mentioned in relation to a potential swoop, but with so much uncertainty and so many moving parts, it can be difficult to keep up with where their pursuit currently stands.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered up all the latest information on the Reds’ interest in the winger below.

What has been said about Liverpool’s recent interest in Raphinha?

At the time of writing, there is plenty of speculation surrounding Liverpool’s supposed interest in a move for the Brazilian, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has been quick to urge fans to temper their expectations a little - for now, at least.

Addressing the situation in a column for Caught Offside, the Italian journalist said: “My understanding is that Liverpool will definitely look to replace Mane if he leaves, but until then I wouldn’t pay too much attention to some of the speculation we’ve seen - including recent rumours involving Christian Pulisic and Raphinha being targets for Jurgen Klopp.”

The Christian Pulisic links that Romano refers to come from Christian Falk of Bild, who tweeted on Sunday morning to suggest that the Reds could look to launch a raid for the Chelsea star in the event of Mane leaving.

How much do Leeds United value Raphinha at?

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the Whites could dig their heels in and demand as much as £60-70 million for Raphinha this summer.

The extent to which that ball park figure is negotiable remains to be seen, especially given the fact that the 25-year-old’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2025.

Certainly, however, Raphinha’s own personal demands could play a role in whether or not he stays at Elland Road this summer.

Last month, Spanish outlet Sport suggested that the wide man had told Leeds chiefs that he wants to leave in the coming months, with a move to Barcelona high on his priority list.

Whether that could force the Whites into cashing in on their star talent in the near future, only time will tell.

Where does Takumi Minamino come into this?

A report from The Mirror over the weekend suggested that Liverpool could look to use Minamino as a makeweight in any deal for Raphinha.

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Japanese international before, and it is claimed that the Reds are ready to ‘ramp up’ their interest in the South American by using the rarely-seen 27-year-old as ‘bait’.

At first glance, it’s a potential development that could make a lot of sense.

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Leeds United's Raphinha this summer and are willing to use Takumi Minamino in the deal. The Japan international has seven goals in all competitions this season. (Sports Mole)

From a Leeds perspective it would soften the blow of losing such a key attacking talent, while also reuniting Minamino with his former RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch.

On the other side of the coin, Liverpool would be offloading a player who started just one Premier League game last season, and reducing the price tag of a new acquisition who could play a major role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans going forward.

Ultimately, however, a lot could depend on how much each club believes Minamino is worth.