The former Liverpool pair have discussed the role of Conor Bradley at Liverpool.

Ray Houghton believes that Conor Bradley now needs to add end product to his game to take the next step in his Liverpool career.

The right-back served as understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold after breaking into the Reds’ first team. But with Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid last summer, Bradley has been vying to become first choice along with summer signing Jeremie Frimpong.

A hamstring injury to Frimpong means that Bradley has a chance to nail down a regular starting spot. Having had a fitness issue of his own at the start of the season, the Northern Ireland international has started to build momentum and delivered an impressive performance in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

Bradley got into some promising positions on the attack and whipped deliveries into the box that failed to find a team-mates. That is an aspect of his game that Houghton believes need improving. Speaking on the Official Liverpool FC podcast, former Reds midfielder Houghton said: “The longer they went on with Conor and Mo, the understanding got better. The only thing wrong with Conor's game was his final ball into the box. He made some brilliant runs, Mo picked him out with some balls to the byline, but his final ball, he didn't pick anyone out, he just flashed it i there rather than pulling it into an area or getting it to one of his team-mates. That was the only thing wrong with his game. For someone who has had a tough time recently, this is a lad who has been brought off at half-time, brought off after an hour. He is probably thinking I'm the scapegoat, whenever things are going wrong, it's me that is brought off.

“I thought he showed a lot more confidence and his own ability and the longer the game went on, the better he worked with Mo. What you're working on in training is when you get in that area, there should be people making runs to the near post, centre of the goal and far post and it's up to you to pick them out. There are times when you don't get your head up quickly enough, you just flash it in there but if you take an extra touch or get your head up, that was missing from his game. I've seen him do it on numerous occasions last season when he did a lot better with the final ball. It might be a confidence thing but he got better and better.”

Bradley has hamstring issues last season that meant he missed several games including the Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United at Wembley. Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer added: “I'm so frustrated for him. He can't seem to get this run of games where he will stay in the team. He plays five or six, will pick up a little knock and be taken out or something will happen and doesn't get that run. It's vitally important he stays fit but that's with the gods. Some players just pick up niggling injuries.

“It’s really hard to do, you know, when you have time, get to the byline and need to pick someone out because all the defenders know you're trying to pick someone out. As soon as you pull the trigger they are in. The amount of times they get cut out, it's phenomenal. Sometimes you're better flashing it across goal or striking it and the keeper parries it.”