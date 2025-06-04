Manchester United have set their sights on Lyon star Rayan Cherki. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market so far with target Rayan Cherki already saying his goodbyes to Lyon.

The transfer window has barely opened and already Liverpool look like being the big hitters in the Premier League this summer.

Arne Slot has set his stall out early and has got to work improving a squad that has already proven to be the best with the title of “champions” being a moniker that they will enjoy for, at least, the next 12 months.

Making hay whilst the sun shines is a cliche for a reason though and the Reds boss has been hard at work in the fields of the transfer market, going as far as to interrupt his own holiday for a clandestine rendezvous with Rayan Cherki.

The French wizard is in-demand with Man City also circling following the departure of Kevin de Bruyne, however, two more different playmakers you couldn’t find.

Rayan Cherki says “goodbye” to Lyon after final Ligue 1 appearance

A £34m price tag has been placed on the 21-year old’s head despite reports of a £19m exit clause for the maverick with just a year left on his Lyon deal, a deal that, in his own words, it doesn’t look like he will be honouring via RMC Sport.

“Now I’m careful. I know what I went through last summer. It wasn’t easy for me, and I’m not forgetting what I went through. I started the season in the loft, but I never betrayed the club. I gave everything for the club. It hasn’t been an easy season, I’ve been spat on a lot internally, and a lot of bad things have been said about my entourage. But I’m the only one who makes the decisions.

“I’ll see where the wind takes me. I’m proud of the whole team, proud of what I’ve done at Olympique Lyonnais. I’m not forgetting anyone, all the people who have helped us on a day-to-day basis, the stewards, Jean-Michel Aulas who has been the precursor of many things, John Textor in spite of everything. Thank you all, thank you to the coaches. I’ve fulfilled so many dreams here”

“Obsessed” Caoimhin Kelleher seals £18m Brentford move

One deal that has been completed is that of Caoimhin Kelleher whose £18m transfer has now been confirmed by Brentford.

It is a move that has been warmly received by the Bees’ staff including goalkeeper coach Manu Sotelo: “Caoimhín is a young keeper full of talent who has already proven how he can perform in the Premier league as well as Europe.

“He is calm and obsessed with improving. His best quality is his agility and he is a clever goalkeeper, with positioning and awareness being key elements of his game.

“With us, I’m confident he will achieve the next level in terms of performance and show the potential he has.

“I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said: “I am very pleased to welcome Caoimhín to Brentford. We have scouted him in the past and were aware that he had a year to go on his contract with Liverpool this summer.

“When Mark Flekken had the opportunity to move to Bayer Leverkusen, we immediately thought about Caoimhín as his replacement.

“As well as being a very good goalkeeper, I’ve rarely met a player for whom everybody has such positive words to say about his personality and character. I’m therefore confident he’ll be an excellent addition to the squad.”