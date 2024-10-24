Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban labelled Liverpool as ‘one of the best teams in the world’ after his side’s defeat.

The Reds battled to a 1-0 win over the German outfit to continue their perfect start in this season’s Champions League. Darwin Nunez’s 27th-minute goal was enough for Arne Slot to deliver an 11th win in 12 games since taking the Anfield hot seat - a club record.

Leipzig did have two goals disallowed for offside, while Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made three fine saves in the second half to thwart the hosts. Orban felt that Die Rotten Bullen battled well throughout the clash but just fell short.

He said: "We gave them a good game, but it just wasn't enough. At the end of the day, we're talking about Liverpool, one of the best teams in the world. We didn't defend their goal well, and perhaps we were missing precision in the final third when we had the ball. We need to do better.

“We're just not having decisive moments go our way in the Champions League against top opponents. That's frustrating for us, because we have high expectations of ourselves. However, we still have five games and everything is to play for in terms of progressing. That's the good thing about this format.”

Leipzig boss Marco Rose said: "We started the game well, had a really good first 20 minutes or so, and also had a really good opportunity through Benjamin Sesko. Unfortunately, we ended up going behind from Liverpool's first chance. We had to suffer a little after that, but that was our own doing. I didn't like how we were in possession during phases. We gave the ball away too easily, we lacked rhythm, and that opened the door for them to counter us.

“We had two goals ruled out for offside and had other decent chances too, and you have to take them at this level. The lads threw everything at it, and it was anyone's game in the second half. However, we need to continue to develop and improve our decision-making."

Leipzig have now lost all three Champions League games this season after defeats by Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, believes Slot’s men are better than both outfits. He said: "We had a few decent chances to get the equaliser at the end, but overall, we were a little sloppy in the final third. We lost the ball too easily at times and that meant that we couldn't really break through Liverpool. They're the strongest opponents we've faced so far, but we still could have come away with a point with a little more luck.”