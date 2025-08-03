Newcastle United have made an offer for Benjamin Sekso after Liverpool’s bid for Alexander Isak.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer has issued an update on Benjamin Sesko’s future as Liverpool watch events unfold.

The Reds have seen a bid of £110 million for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle United. And although the Premier League champions do not intend to make a second offer, the Magpies could still well be pressing on with signing a potential replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s side are keen on Leipzig’s Sesko after he scored 22 goals in all competitions last season. Reports suggest that Newcastle have made a bid for Sesko of up to £70.5 million, but it fell short of Die Roten Bullen’s asking price.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Leipzig decided to omit Sesko from their squad for a 2-1 pre-season friendly loss at the hands of Atalanta. Speaking on the decision via German newspaper BILD, Schafer said: “In Benji's case, several clubs have shown concrete interest, and based on the overall situation, we have decided that he will not play today. But, I would like to emphasise this clearly: That does not mean that he will not play next week either.

"I think we had the same situation with Benji last year. Everyone knows the outcome. So I want to make it clear that he's not heading off to just any club now. Due to the very concrete interest from several clubs, we've decided for today that he won't play."

Howe on Isak’s future

There are reports that Isak has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool. The striker, who scored 27 goals last season as Newcastle won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League, did not travel to Asia for the Magpies’ pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak has been training at his former club Real Sociedad’s base rather than on Tyneside. Speaking on Liverpool’s bid, Toon boss Howe said ahead of a friendly against Tottenham in South Korea: “I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home. I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it.

“There are people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don’t know what is going to happen next, but we still support Alex in every way. My wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.

“I know where he is through the media, so it’s difficult for me to go into any detail. The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex.”