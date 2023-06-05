RB Leipzig are expected to return with a fresh bid for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho after initially having a £10million bid rejected.

Carvalho arrived from Fulham last summer for a fee of around £7.7m but struggled for regular game time across the campaign. As a result, the German club tested the water with a bid in excess of £10m last week, but Liverpool rejected the approach and are reluctant to sell.

According to Football Insider, Leipzig are returning with a second bid but senior figures at Liverpool do not wish to sanction the sale of a player they believe will eventually offer an even bigger return. They would instead prefer to sanction a season-long loan deal such as those currently on offer from Burnley, West Ham and Brentford.

This news comes after it was revealed that he is not in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season and considering he has a deal at the club until 2027 and is still extremely young, a permanent move seems unlikely. Ultimately it may depend on how much Leipzig are willing to put on the table.

Despite featuring 21 times across all competitions, he only averaged 34 minutes per appearance and started just eight game in total. He did manage to score three times with his 98th minute winner against Newcastle United being the obvious standout moment for the 20-year-old.

Liverpool’s midfield struggled for large parts of last season, but Carvalho was overlooked while the young duo of Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajcetic both regularly started games.

Despite James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all departing this summer, the club are expected to invest heavily in midfielders, meaning Carvalho will once again have a fight on his hands.