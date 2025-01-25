Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Real Madrid are now interested in a second Liverpool star following their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool simply cannot shake Real Madrid, who remain eager to raid Anfield for new signings in 2025. Before the January transfer window even opened, the Spanish powerhouses had made an official approach to try and sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a move to the capital for months now.

While the Reds immediately rejected Madrid’s advances, several reports claimed they would revisit the negotiation table this month. As the new year turned in, it was reported that Los Blancos were ‘prepared to pay £20 million’ to try and prise the right-back away from Merseyside.

However, despite rumours that Madrid would strike again this month, it has now been reported that they have ‘accepted’ Alexander-Arnold’s position remains at Anfield, at least for the rest of of this exciting season.

Real Madrid ‘accept’ Alexander-Arnold decision

According to Marca (via Liverpool.com), Real Madrid have ‘accepted’ the fact Liverpool will not sign off on a January exit for Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are currently flying in the Champions League and have a six-point advantage in the Premier League title race.

Due to Arne Slot standing firm on keeping his squad in tact for the second half of the season, the La Liga giants have ‘ruled out’ the idea of tabling a second offer for Alexander-Arnold. This now means they will look to sign him for free in the summer, if he fails to agree new terms with his boyhood club between now and then.

The Reds are running out of time to finalise new contracts for Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. All three will become free agents in just five months’ time if new terms aren’t met.

While Liverpool may have avoided Real Madrid for a little while longer when it comes to Alexander-Arnold, they are still lurking in the wings with their eyes set on another key player.

Real Madrid want Konaté

Liverpool are working on trying to tie down Ibrahima Konaté with a new deal. The centre-back recently addressed the topic of a new deal, admitting in a press conference that he had indeed been presented with a new offer.

“Yeah,” Konaté replied when asked if he’d be offered fresh terms, but he did not give anything away when pushed to answer whether he would be signing it.

While Liverpool are hoping Konaté will commit his future to Anfield, Real Madrid have decided he is a target they would very much like to bring to the Bernabéu. According to CaughtOffside, Los Blancos are ‘circling’ for the Frenchman, as they want to bolster their backline following an injury to Éder Militão.

The report claims that Madrid have been ‘following Konaté closely’ as part of their ‘strategy to strengthen the back four’. This stance is regardless of whether they eventually end up getting their hands on Alexander-Arnold, too.

Now, Liverpool have two crucial players being monitored by powerhouses Real Madrid, and both are involved in the conversation of contract renewals. Konaté’s current deal is due to expire in 2026.