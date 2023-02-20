All the latest Liverpool news ahead of their Champions League date with Real Madrid.

The good feeling has returned to Liverpool after a much-needed win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Liverpool are ‘most likely suitor’ so Chelsea star

Liverpool may yet get their chance to snap up Chelsea star Mason Mount. That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has tipped the Reds as the ‘most likely suitor’ for the England international. Chelsea are struggling to work out a new contract for Mount, and they might be forced to sell him this summer.

It’s claimed Mount has already rejected a number of contract offers, while Chelsea are struggling for form currently. With that in mind, it’s claimed the Blues are now putting talks on hold until the summer, while Liverpool may well be keeping an eye given the opportunity that might become available in the summer. The 24-year old has been a regular for club and county this season, making 35 appearances and scoring three goals in all competitions.

Mixed news for Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid have announced their squad for the clash with Liverpool, and there is good news for the Spanish giants. Leading man Karim Benzema has made it into the squad after missing the weekend’s clash with Osasuna through injury.