The good feeling has returned to Liverpool after a much-needed win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.
The Reds made relatively easy work of the Magpies, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet inside the opening 20 minutes, closing the gap to the top four as they look to correct what has been a disappointing season so far. Jurgen Klopp’s men are now preparing for a huge Champions League round of 16 first leg with Real Madrid, knowing they are likely going to need a positive result at home ahead of the second leg. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.
Liverpool are ‘most likely suitor’ so Chelsea star
Liverpool may yet get their chance to snap up Chelsea star Mason Mount. That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has tipped the Reds as the ‘most likely suitor’ for the England international. Chelsea are struggling to work out a new contract for Mount, and they might be forced to sell him this summer.
It’s claimed Mount has already rejected a number of contract offers, while Chelsea are struggling for form currently. With that in mind, it’s claimed the Blues are now putting talks on hold until the summer, while Liverpool may well be keeping an eye given the opportunity that might become available in the summer. The 24-year old has been a regular for club and county this season, making 35 appearances and scoring three goals in all competitions.
Mixed news for Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash
Real Madrid have announced their squad for the clash with Liverpool, and there is good news for the Spanish giants. Leading man Karim Benzema has made it into the squad after missing the weekend’s clash with Osasuna through injury.
There is also concerning news for Real Madrid, who will be without key midfielder Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni. Both players are sidelined with flu and will not travel to Merseyside for the game. Luca Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are likely to play as the middle three in the absence of the duo.