Real Madrid have set their sights on another Liverpool star following their talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have already made two huge announcements ahead of the summer transfer window by tying Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts.

In spite of huge speculation over the duo’s futures, both have committed their futures to Anfield, but Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t looking likely to follow suit. As things stand, all signs are pointing to the right-back completing a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Worldwide outlets recently reported that a deal between the two parties is nearing completion. An official announcement is yet to be made but the expectation is that Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield once his contract expires this summer.

Real Madrid may not be stopping at just the vice-captain, though, as Los Blancos are considering more of Arne Slot’s players.

Real Madrid interested in signing Ibrahima Konate

According to Football Insider, Madrid are ‘very interested’ in signing Ibrahima Konate this summer. The update comes amid Liverpool’s apparent struggles in trying to reach a new contract agreement with the France international.

It has been weeks since it was initially reported that the Reds were looking to agree new terms with Konate but there has been no breakthrough so far. Konate’s current contract is due to expire in 2026, so if Liverpool cannot push a new contract through, they may be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Real Madrid’s interest could add to the pressure at Anfield for an agreement to be reached with Konate. Ensuring the centre-back stays on Merseyside is at the top of the list for those at Liverpool, and Richard Hughes is putting the wheels in motion to find a breakthrough.

Richard Hughes makes Konate deal Liverpool’s ‘top priority’

An earlier Football Insider report claimed that Liverpool have made it their ‘top priority’ to get Konate to sign a new contract ahead of the transfer window opening.

The club’s new sporting director Hughes is ‘leading the push’ to tie down Konate to new terms. Little progress has been made since the initial reports but the news of Van Dijk’s contract extension could be enough to convince his centre-back partner to follow suit.

Van Dijk is clearly someone Konate admires and with Liverpool all but crowned Premier League champions, there may be enough incentive for the 25-year-old to commit his future to the Reds.

“When I was in Leipzig I watched some games of Liverpool and I didn’t realise how good he was. Then when I came here, sometimes I’d think, ‘No! How is this possible?’ And now I think because he’s too good, some strikers see Virgil and are just thinking: ‘I have no chance against him,’” Konate told the club’s website in February.

“On the pitch I need him and I think it’s the same way for him, hopefully! I know how good he can be for me and we just work together and try to be the best partnership in the world. For me personally, before I had my injury [in late November] I think we were on the top level and I think a lot of people felt that as well, but we know that we just have to keep going in this way.”