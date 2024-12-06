Real Madrid are interested in more than just Liverpool’s vice-captain ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

Despite being seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and the only club yet to drop points in the Champions League, one main talking point is taking up the majority of the Liverpool spotlight right now. With just weeks to go until we bid farewell to 2024, the media continues to churn out new reports on the current contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been more heavily in the headlines recently, following his bombshell comments after the Southampton game. The Egyptian revealed to the press that the Reds had not yet approached him with a new contract offer, which sparked a lot of debate among fans and professionals alike.

The biggest doubt, arguably, has been Alexander-Arnold, as Real Madrid remain keen in pursuit of his signature. However, a new report has claimed that it isn’t just the vice-captain who Los Blancos are eager to sign in 2025.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are ‘seriously considering’ the possibility of signing Salah at the end of the season, when his contract could potentially expire. At 32, the winger remains one of the most lethal attackers in world football and his 27 goal contributions in 21 games so far this season speak for themselves.

In his last seven Premier League appearances, Salah has scored nine goals and added a further four assists. The last time he didn’t contribute to any goal in the league was October 5th against Crystal Palace.

Despite reports that Salah is willing to stay at Liverpool and could be edging closer towards a new deal, Madrid are still keeping their ears to the ground with this ongoing situation. The Spanish giants have done well to snag world class stars for free over the years — the most recently coming in the form of Kylian Mbappé. Signing Salah for nothing while still in red hot form would be yet another incredible bit of business for Madrid.

Despite having the Frenchman, along with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, Los Blancos are reportedly ‘attracted’ to Salah’s experience and leadership, which they feel would add a ‘different dimension’ to their attack.

Losing any of the three players in question will be a serious blow to Liverpool but finding someone to replace Salah is going to be an incredibly hard task. There are mere weeks left before Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk can all enter pre-contract negotiations with rival clubs.